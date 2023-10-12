Backyard beef, sheep, goats webinar set for Oct. 26

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will hold a “Living on a Few Acres: Backyard Beef, Sheep and Goats” webinar Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. online for new and beginning producers.

This introduction to beef, sheep or goat production is designed for people who are interested in the fundamentals of starting a beef, sheep or goat enterprise. Topics will include breed selection, feeding, reproduction, health, marketing, pasture and grazing management.

The information covered will be very basic and will provide an overview of beef, sheep or goat production principles. Instructors will also share how to find more detailed information on various aspects of livestock production and some basics on cool-season species, grazing schemes, ruminant nutrition and a little about the main poisonous plants to be concerned with.

Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants will also receive access to the webinar recording. For more information, visit web.cvent.com/event/a2b88404-fb28-4b8a-96a9-d48dcd016e5d/summary.