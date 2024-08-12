Ohio Pork Council hosts second ‘Breaking Boundaries Pig Show’

Second Breaking Boundaries Pig Show
Ohio Pork Council Executive Vice President Cheryl Day (in red shirt center) was surrounded by youth mentors and participants along with key supporters at the Ohio Pork Council’s Breaking Boundaries Pig Show. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Pork Council hosted its second “Breaking Boundaries Pig Show” July 26 at the Ohio State Fair, an event that provides individuals aged 9 to 22 with intellectual/developmental disabilities the chance to exhibit show animals.

Each participant in the event is paired with an on-site mentor who is there to provide lessons on how to care for, handle and show a pig in front of a live audience and judges.

Youth from the OPC’s OH-PIGS swine exhibition program helped put on the show, while program mentors and their families provided the show’s event pigs.

