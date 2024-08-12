Ohio Pork Council hosts second ‘Breaking Boundaries Pig Show’

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Pork Council hosted its second “Breaking Boundaries Pig Show” July 26 at the Ohio State Fair, an event that provides individuals aged 9 to 22 with intellectual/developmental disabilities the chance to exhibit show animals.

Each participant in the event is paired with an on-site mentor who is there to provide lessons on how to care for, handle and show a pig in front of a live audience and judges.

Youth from the OPC’s OH-PIGS swine exhibition program helped put on the show, while program mentors and their families provided the show’s event pigs.