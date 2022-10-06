Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County.

The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships.

To alleviate aesthetic concerns regarding project perimeter fencing, the siting board will require Dodson Creek Solar to utilize fencing free of chain link and barbed wire that is both small-wildlife permeable and aesthetically fitting for the rural setting of the project.

In other business, the OPSB approved a request filed by Union Ridge Solar, LLC seeking the option to use a fixed-tilt solar panel array in addition to the single-axis tracking array approved for its solar facility in Licking County.

The OPSB also approved a request made by Duke Energy Ohio to adjust the route of its Bethel-Batavia natural gas pipeline project in Clermont County. The adjustments are at the request of property owners or the result of detailed advanced engineering. Additional information is available at OPSB.ohio.gov.