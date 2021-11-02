Ohio Soybean Council Foundation offers $44,000 in scholarships

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.

“Our scholarship was formed to support students who will benefit the future of the soybean industry, whether that be through research or in the classroom,” said David Clark, an Ohio soybean farmer from Warren County who serves on the OSCF selection committee. The OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $480,000 in scholarships since 2008.

2022-2023 Undergraduate Scholarships

Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded. Also available to one undergraduate student is a $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential. One undergraduate student is eligible for a $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle. Those pursuing degrees related to science, technology and soybean research will be of special consideration for this scholarship.

Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the fall of 2022, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

2022-2023 Graduate Scholarships

Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the United States. Applicants must be conducting research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers, crop production or a related field, and focused on advancing the soybean industry.

The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is January 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. Scholarships are not renewable, although recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation.

Ohio Soybean Association 2022-2023 Scholarship

New Scholarship Opportunity! The Ohio Soybean Association, the membership and policy arm for Ohio soybean farmers, will be offering one $1,000 scholarship to students of any major with a passion for the soybean industry. The scholarship will be applied to the 2022-2023 school year. Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an OSA member or be a Student and Young Adult Member themselves (SYA membership is free). Those who are interested should complete this form by Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm EST! Contact Emilie Regula Hancock at eregula.hancock@soyohio.org with questions.