Ohio Sustainable Food and Farm Conference opens registration

DAYTON — Registration is now open for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s (OEFFA) 40th annual conference, Just Farming: The Path Before Us, Feb. 14-Feb. 16 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton.
Online registration is open at www.oeffa.org/conference2019.
OEFFA’s conference will feature:
Keynote speakers. Friday keynote speaker Elizabeth Henderson is a pioneer of the community supported agriculture (CSA) model and an advocate working to address injustices of the food system.
Saturday keynote speaker Onika Abraham is a farmer, educator and social justice leader. She is executive director of Farm School NYC. She is one of the co-founders of Black Urban Growers and served on the Center for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems Social Justice Action Committee.
Food and Farm School. Four full-day Thursday Food and Farm School class options provide learning opportunities:
- Agroforestry in the Century of Cities and Climate Change: Blurring the Lines Between Fields, Forests, and Backyards led by John Munsell, Catherine Bukowski, John Fike and Katie Trozzo of Virginia Tech.
- Poultry-Centered Regenerative Agriculture Systems led by Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin and Tony Wells of the Main Street Project.
- Using the Lean System to Increase Profits with Less Work for Market Growers led by Ben Hartman of Clay Bottom.
- Farm Want Clean Organic Grain Crops? Successful Weed Control Starts in the Soil led by Gary McDonald of Organic Resources.
Soil Health Workshop. The Ohio State University is offering a free 3.5 hour Thursday workshop to help farmers and gardeners understand soil tests and improve soil health.
There will be an expanded three-day trade show.
OEFFA is offering a registration rate for members who register by Dec. 13.
Online registration will be open until Jan. 28. On-site, walk-in registration will also be available for an additional fee.
For more information about the conference or to register, go to www.oeffa.org/conference2019.
