Ohio Sustainable Food and Farm Conference opens registration

DAYTON — Registration is now open for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s (OEFFA) 40th annual conference, Just Farming: The Path Before Us, Feb. 14-Feb. 16 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton.

Online registration is open at www.oeffa.org/conference2019.

OEFFA’s conference will feature:

Keynote speakers. Friday keynote speaker Elizabeth Henderson is a pioneer of the community supported agriculture (CSA) model and an advocate working to address injustices of the food system.

Saturday keynote speaker Onika Abraham is a farmer, educator and social justice leader. She is executive director of Farm School NYC. She is one of the co-founders of Black Urban Growers and served on the Center for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems Social Justice Action Committee.

Food and Farm School. Four full-day Thursday Food and Farm School class options provide learning opportunities:

Agroforestry in the Century of Cities and Climate Change: Blurring the Lines Between Fields, Forests, and Backyards led by John Munsell, Catherine Bukowski, John Fike and Katie Trozzo of Virginia Tech.

Poultry-Centered Regenerative Agriculture Systems led by Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin and Tony Wells of the Main Street Project.

Using the Lean System to Increase Profits with Less Work for Market Growers led by Ben Hartman of Clay Bottom.

Farm Want Clean Organic Grain Crops? Successful Weed Control Starts in the Soil led by Gary McDonald of Organic Resources.

Soil Health Workshop. The Ohio State University is offering a free 3.5 hour Thursday workshop to help farmers and gardeners understand soil tests and improve soil health.

There will be an expanded three-day trade show.

OEFFA is offering a registration rate for members who register by Dec. 13.

Online registration will be open until Jan. 28. On-site, walk-in registration will also be available for an additional fee.

For more information about the conference or to register, go to www.oeffa.org/conference2019.