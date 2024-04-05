Ohio Wildlife Council receives amended 2024-25 season dates

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council recently received amendments to the 2024-25 waterfowl hunting season proposals during its latest meeting after a public comment and feedback period.

The proposed amendments involve moving the second split of duck, coot and merganser hunting season back one week later in the north and Lake Erie marsh zone. The new dates for the north zone would be Oct. 19-27 and from Nov. 16 to Feb. 3, 2025. The new dates for the Lake Erie marsh zone would be Oct. 12-27 and Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.

Additionally, new goose and brant hunting season dates may be changed to Oct. 12-27 and Nov. 16 to Feb. 3 2025. Youth and military waterfowl hunting weekend may also move to Sept. 28-29.

The Ohio Wildlife Council will vote on these proposed changes at its next meeting on April 10. For a complete list of proposed date changes and rules for the 2024-2025 season, visit wildohio.gov.