Ohio youth receive scholarships

COLUMBUS — Scholarships were presented to outstanding youth during the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation luncheon Jan. 12, in conjunction with the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Annual Meeting.

Recipients of the $1,000 Cattlemen’s Gala scholarship were Kady Davis, Carroll County; Mary Baker, Wayne County; Emily Horst, Wayne County; Meredith Oglesby, Highland County; Evan Smith, Fairfield County; McKayla Raines, Adams County; Lauren Grover, Highland County; Josh Dickson, Licking County; Caitlin Koschnick, Crawford County and Adison Niese, Richland County.

The $1,000 Tagged for Greatness Scholarships, funded with the sales of the Ohio Beef license plate, went to Erica Snook, Noble County; Natalie Wagner, Brown County; Erin Dilger-Lawrence, Licking County and Caitlyn Gaddis, Knox County .

Club scholars

Desirae Logsdon, Fairfield County; Nicholas Shaw, Greene County; Sarah Hunker, Huron County and Quinton Waits, Fayette County, received a $1,000 Country Club Scholarship, funded by the putt-putt course at the 2018 Ohio State Fair.

Caroline Blay, Portage County, was awarded the $1,000 Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship.

Keri Felumlee, Licking County, was awarded the $1,000 William Cleland Memorial scholarship.

Allison Davis, Carroll County, was award the $1,000 Julie Regula Memorial Scholarship.

Kinley Kreis, Muskingum County, was awarded the Saltwell Expo scholarship, funded by the Saltwell Western Store and Ohio Beef Expo, that will be presented at the 2019 Ohio Beef Expo in March.

Skill events

The Youth Beef Quiz Bowl and a beef quality assurance session were held. Nearly 30 youth participated.

The junior division winners were Lara Rittenhouse, Clark County, first place individual; Emma Yochum, Highland County, second place individual; and Tatumn Poff, Geauga County, third place individual.

The top junior team included Tatumn Poff, Taylor Poff, Connor Yochum and Emma Yochum. Intermediate Division included Paige Phillips, Clark County, first place individual; Ellie Gehret, Clark County, second place individual; and Jared Cummings, Montgomery County, third place.

The top intermediate team included Ellie Gehret, Courtney Hamilton, Paige Phillips and Lara Rittenhouse. Senior Division included Kady Davis, Carroll County, first place individual; Allison Davis, Carroll County, second place individual; Abbie Greer, Stark County, third place individual.

The top senior team included Allison Davis, Kady Davis, Abbie Greer and Clare Soehnlen.