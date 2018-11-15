Online library helps students find scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is always working to reduce financial burdens for its students and their families.

Most recently, the college’s Center for Student Success created an online scholarship library to support that effort.

On the site, students may browse scholarships by major and classification.

While some awards have major or grade point average eligibility requirements, many of the listed scholarships are open to all students.

Thanks to alumni and donors, the college has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships over the past three years.

Still, according to UK Financial Aid, the college’s average unmet need for undergraduates is currently $19,207.

Unmet need is defined as total estimated expenses for the academic year, minus expected family contribution and total financial aid.

“We hope that students will take advantage of this new resource,” said Deb Ramey, scholarship and financial manager in the Center for Student Success. “Now that they can skip a long, frustrating web search, students can spend more time on their applications.”

For more information, visit students.ca.uky.edu/scholarships.