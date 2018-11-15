Take in joyfulness of the young

I can’t be alone in this feeling that it’s been impossible keeping up with the calendar this year.

I look up and realize we are midway through November and my head is still back in September.

A guy in my life has been enjoying every single minute of it, and he doesn’t give a hoot what day it is.

Brooks is closing in on a birthday that will officially make him 2, and he is loving life.

My daughter and hubby recently bought a perfect place in which to raise their family, and the little guy is exploring the large woods that surround them.

While walking through the trails with his dad, Brooks yelled “Daddy! Deer!”

And sure enough, far, far ahead, in a clearing, stood a group of deer in a harvested cornfield.

I spotted a caterpillar while taking a walk with the little guy the next day, and picked it up so he could have a closer look.

“Bug?” he asked. When I told him what it’s called, he tried his darnedest to make his mouth deliver all those sounds, rolling his tongue around while a silly sound came out. Close enough.

There is no trouble guessing his favorite thing in the world. He says he wants to name the new baby that’s about to arrive “Tractor” and he seems pretty firm on that.

We spend hours farming on the living room floor, and there’s a lot of questionable conservation practices going on there.

He can disc a field to death, but he’s consistent in his level of determination.

I gave him a book called Tremendous Tractors, and I think we have read it about 2,000 times.

I suggest a different one, and again that determination shows up. “This one!” he says with happiness.

Ask him to show you the tiny toy tractor his great-grandmother gave him many months ago, and he will look over his small fleet and pick out the right one every single time.

Which one did Poppy get for you? He chooses correctly.

He is a grateful little guy, filled with “please” and “thank you” and quick with smiles and hugs for everyone.

In a world so filled with hatefulness and discontent, there is no better antidote than a day with a happy-hearted little one who sees joy in something as simple as a hitch pin made from a paper clip.

That disc can easily go another 10,000 rounds. And then it’s nap time, all around!

“Tractor sleeping?” he asks with great seriousness. Yep, even tractors have to nap.

That, thankfully, clinches it without hesitation.