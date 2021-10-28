OPSB approves two solar farms

Solar panels sit in a completed section of Hillcrest solar farm, April 21, 2021, in Brown County. Acres of land are slated to become utility-scale solar farms in Ohio. (Rachel Wagoner photo)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications Oct. 21 to construct two solar farms in Champaign and Ross counties.

The 144 megawatt Clearview Solar project will occupy approximately 1,075 acres within an approximately 1,195-acre project area located in Adams Township in Champaign County.

The 120 MW Ross County Solar project will occupy approximately 927 acres within an approximately 1,433-acre project area located in Buckskin and Paint townships in Ross County. 

In other business, the OPSB granted applications to amend the previously approved Vigo-Pine Ridge 138 kV Transmission Line Project in Jackson and Ross counties, the Madison Fields Solar Project in Madison County and the Harrison Power Project in Harrison County. Additional information about the board’s decisions is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov. A recorded webcast of the board’s meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.

