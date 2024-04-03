OPSB OKs Oak Run Solar Project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board recently approved the Oak Run Solar Project, LLC that will consist of an 800 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility, two 3.5-mile long transmission lines and a 300 MW battery energy storage facility on 4,400 acres in Madison County, Ohio.

The siting board approved the project by a 7 to 2 vote. The opposition votes came from appointed board members who live near the project area.

Oak Run will implement a first-of-its-kind agri-voltaic program which will include planting row crops and grazing sheep between the rows of solar panels. As part of the conditions set by the board, Oak Run Solar is required to have grazed at least 1,000 sheep and 2,000 crop acres after the first year of operation. After eight years of operation, at least 70% of the farmable project area must include agri-voltaics. Additional information is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.