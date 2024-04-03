Penn State to host webinar on enhanced biosecurity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host “Enhanced Biosecurity and Foreign Animal Disease Preparations for Dairies” webinar on April 10 at 11 a.m.

The webinar is designed to equip dairy producers and industry leaders with insights into the principles and practices of biosecurity. Over the course of an hour, farmers and producers will learn about foreign animal diseases that pose a threat to the dairy industry and how biosecurity can be used to mitigate them.

The event is free, but registration is required at https://web.cvent.com/event/aca8edd6-53f7-4f3d-98d0-44a33bf57dac/summary.