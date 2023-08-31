OPSB sets hearing for pipeline in Butler County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Duke Energy Ohio’s proposal to replace 5 to 6 miles of natural gas pipeline in the city of Monroe and Liberty and Lemon townships in Butler County.

The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 12, Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Road, Liberty Township. According to Duke Energy Ohio, the proposed Butler County Phase 2 Natural Gas Pipeline will upgrade the 50-plus-year-old infrastructure with modern pipelines.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow the public to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and testify in the order in which they register.

The evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 24, at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 11th floor, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff, and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facilities and cross-examine each other. Additional information regarding the proposed pipeline is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 22-1072-GA-BTX.