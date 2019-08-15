Oral rabies vaccine tested in Ohio, West Virginia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced it will continue field evaluation of an oral rabies vaccine bait called ONRAB in five states.

This year’s field evaluation is part of a multiyear study addressing operational questions related to bait density and effectiveness in raccoons, skunks and other wildlife.

APHIS’ Wildlife Services leads the cooperative National Rabies Management Program that works to prevent the spread of rabies in wildlife.

The program currently uses another rabies vaccine to control the disease in raccoons, coyotes and foxes.

The ONRAB vaccine is being tested to determine whether it can more effectively manage rabies in raccoons and skunks.

Beginning this month, Wildlife Services will distribute more than 2.7 million ONRAB oral rabies vaccine baits in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and West Virginia to test the immune effects in targeted wildlife.

Wildlife Services personnel will sample raccoons and skunks both prior to and following bait distribution to determine vaccination rates.

Distribution

Oral rabies vaccine bait will be distributed in Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Portage, Stark, Tuscarawas and Trumbull counties in Ohio; and

Brooke, Barbour, Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Lewis, Marshall, McDowell, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel and Wyoming counties in West Virginia.

The ONRAB bait is a blister pack filled with the vaccine and coated with a sweet attractant.

When an animal bites into a bait, it will release the vaccine into its mouth and, with an adequate dose, develop immunity to rabies.

Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait, but are asked to leave it undisturbed if they encounter it.

If contact with bait occurs, the contact area should be immediately rinsed with warm water and soap.

Each bait carries a toll-free number that people can call if they have additional questions concerning a bait contact.

For information about rabies or the oral rabies vaccine program, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife- damage/rabies or contact WS toll free at 866-487-3297.