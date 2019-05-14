PA Dairymen’s, Dairy Excellence Foundation offer scholarships

Harrisburg, Pa. — High school students who are pursuing an education in a dairy-related field can apply for one of ten $3,000 Student Leader scholarships made available through the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation for the 2019-20 academic year. The deadline for students to apply for the annual Student Leader Scholarship is June 1. The scholarships recognize outstanding students in dairy, including undergraduate students and high school seniors who are entering college in the fall.

“We truly believe investing in the education of tomorrow’s dairy leaders will sustain a bright future for Pennsylvania’s dairy industry,” said Brittany Haag, dairy education program manager for the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation. “We are pleased that our organizations are once again partnering to offer these Student Leader Scholarships.”

Eligibility

To qualify, students must demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry. Selection of recipients is based on academic performance, interest in a dairy-related career, evidence of leadership, character and integrity, and application compliance. Applications are now available online and are due to the Dairy Excellence Foundation office by June 1, 2019.

Consideration for this scholarship shall be given to Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students planning to enroll or currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study. This includes dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.

Students can receive the $3,000 scholarship twice during their undergraduate academic career. Students employed by the Center for Dairy Excellence as an intern or in another capacity are not eligible to apply for the scholarship during the period in which they are working for the Center.

To learn more, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org or contact Brittany Haag at 717-346-0849 or by email at bhaag@centerfordairyexcellence.org.