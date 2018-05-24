Pa. farmers can win $10,000 for conservation efforts

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Heinz Endowments joining Sand County Foundation to present new Leopold Conservation Award

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A major award that celebrates voluntary conservation by farmland owners is coming to Pennsylvania.

This year Pennsylvania will become the 14th state to present the Leopold Conservation Award in partnership with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Heinz Endowments.

Sand County Foundation, which encourages private land conservation, presents the Leopold Conservation Award to farmers and foresters for achievement in voluntary conservation on private working lands.

The inaugural award will be presented at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January. The recipient receives $10,000 and a crystal award depicting Aldo Leopold.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert said the award is “another occasion to recognize and reward farmers, who are going above and beyond in adopting Best Management Practices on their farms to protect the environment.”

Nominations. Nominations for the first Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award are now being accepted, and they can be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves.

The application can be found at https://sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/Pennsylvania-2018-CFN.pdf (link opens .pdf).

Applications must be postmarked by Aug. 15, 2018. For more information, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.

Other Leopold Conservation Award supporters

The Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award is made possible through the support of platinum sponsor, Heinz Endowments, and the assistance and support of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Center for Dairy Excellence, and Dairymen’s Association.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Sand County Foundation presents the award in California, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.