Pasture walk on April 25 in Salem

SALEM, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will host a grazing workshop on April 25 at 6 p.m. at Heritage Lane Farm, 29668 Mountz Road in Salem.

The Swopes, of Heritage Lane Farm, utilize a heavy-use protection area and unrolling hay for winter feeding for their livestock.

Topics to be discussed include continued strategies of winter management, how it worked, winter water options and spring turnout.

A meal will be provided with RSVP by April 22. RSVP to Carroll SWCD at 330-627-9852 or http://bit.ly/EOGCEvents.

Pasture walks are normally held the fourth Thursday of the month April through October on various farms throughout Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties. Anyone interested in the conservation of our soil and water through growing and grazing forages is encouraged to attend the monthly meetings.

Those interested in attending any of the scheduled 2024 events should contact the Carroll SWCD at 330-627-9852 to be placed on the mailing list. Interested parties can contact Beth at beth.kruprzak@usda.gov to be added to the email list.