Ohio Poultry Association calls for egg board nominations

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association is accepting nominations for the 2025-2026 American Egg Board, which allows U.S. egg farmer’s to communicate the value of eggs to consumers.

The American Egg Board is looking for an ethically diverse set of candidates, who, if appointed as a member, will serve a two-year term. To be eligible, individuals must be a producer or a representative of a producer that owns more than 75,000 laying hens. Producers who own 75,000 or less may still be eligible as long as they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

Nominations must be submitted by April 30 to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org. For more information about Ohio egg farms, visit www.ohiopoultry.org or www.ohioeggs.com.