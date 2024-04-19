Registration open now for Ohio Barn Conference

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Friends of Ohio Barns will host The Ohio Barn Conference XXIII April 26 and April 27.

The conference will begin with a bus tour April 26, leaving from the TownePlace Suites parking lot at 8 a.m. The tour will feature an all-day-long tour of barns and lunch. Preregistration is required and limited seating is available.

The conference will be April 27 at Buckeye Career Center, 545 University Drive NE. It includes breakfast, lunch, a silent auction and the annual meeting.

Online registration for the conference will end April 12.

There is a block of rooms available at the TownePlace Suites New Philadelphia,1298 W High Ave. For hotel reservations, call the direct line at 330-556-5354 and mention the “Friends of Ohio Barns” block (code: FOB).

For more information and to register, visit members-friendsofohiobarns.wildapricot.org/event-5581711.