Paulding County Extension to host cover crop roundtables

PAULDING, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Paulding County will host its first in a monthly informal meeting series on April 9 from 6:30-8 p.m at its office, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio. Producers will talk about the benefits and issues of using cover crops at the meeting.

The meeting will feature guest speakers Brian McAfee and Jeff Sangalli from Monty’s Plant Food who will discuss how humic and fulvic acids interact with soil biology and crop physiology, as well as the benefits they can provide to growers.

Attendance is free and a light snack will be provided.

Each monthly meeting in this series will feature a different topic, therefore, attendance to all is not required. Future meeting dates include May 7, June 4, July 23, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.

To register for the upcoming meeting, visit go.osu.edu/Roundtable2024. For more information, contact Rachel Cochran at Cochran.474@osu.edu or 567-344-5016.