Pawpaw grafting workshop in May

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University will hold two pawpaw grafting workshops at two locations this May.

The first will take place May 23 from 5-7 p.m. at The Ohio State University South Centers, 1864 Shyville Road, Piketon.

The second one will be held May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Columbus, at The Ohio State University Waterman Farms, 2490 Carmack Road, Columbus.

The workshop will focus on learning techniques for pawpaw propagation using rootstock and grafts.

The cost for each event is $15. Registration is required by May 21, and space is limited for each location.

Contact Chrissa Gardner to register for either location at gardner.1148@osu.edu or at 740-289-2071, ext. 132.