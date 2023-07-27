Penn State Dairy Science Club named Outstanding Chapter again

OTTAWA, Ontario — For the third consecutive year, the Penn State Dairy Science Club was named Outstanding Chapter at the 2023 American Dairy Science Association-Undergraduate Student Division meetings, held June 24-27.

Eight undergraduate students traveled to Canada to represent the team, which was recognized in several areas. The club was named Outstanding Chapter for its annual report of club activities, publications, website and participation in ADSA-USD activities. The Dairyman yearbook, edited by Kendal Jenkins, of Troy, Pennsylvania, and Caroline Arrowsmith, of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, placed third. Penn State’s website placed third, and the scrapbook compiled by Peiffer and Lillian Corbett, Florham Park, New Nersey, also earned third place.

Penn State’s Dairy Quiz Bowl team members were Lynneah Brady, Big Cove Tannery, Pennsylvania; Katerina Coffman, Petersburg, Pennsylvania; Paige Peiffer, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; and Jacquelin Spring, Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Penn State advanced to the final round on their way to a second-place finish.

In the undergraduate oral presentation contest, Jenkins earned third place in the production division with her talk, “Have you heard? Hearing loss in the agricultural workforce.” Jay Bratton, Millerstown, Pennsylvania, placed third in the dairy foods division with his discussion, “Dairy products in a pandemic culture.” Spring earned first place in the undergraduate original research competition with her discussion, “Pre-partum anti-inflammatory therapies in high-priority cow groups: Effects on metabolic status, systemic inflammation, and daily milk production.”

Several students earned ADSA scholarship certificates based on academic achievement and club involvement, including Brady, Corbett, Jenkins and Peiffer.

Over 80 students representing 28 universities attended this year’s Undergraduate Student Division events. Jenkins completed her term as president of ADSA-USD and was named Outstanding Undergraduate Student Member for 2023. Calvin Dechow, Julian, Pennsylvania, was elected USD officer at large for the coming year. Kieran Schug, Blue Point, New York, also attended the meetings and assisted with Penn State’s competition entries. The Penn State students were accompanied by Chad Dechow and Dale Olver, Dairy Science Club co-advisers.