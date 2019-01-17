Penn State to continue dairy webinars

LEESPORT, Pa. — The Penn State Extension Dairy Team’s Dairy Management Monday webinars continue on the third Monday of each month. There’s still time to take advantage of this online series, which offers practical information on supporting your workforce, communicating with Hispanic workers, breeding and feeding information — all to help improve your bottom line.

Each of the webinars begins at 1 p.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

Webinars in this series are designed for dairy producers, their employees and advisors with presentations on topics important to the successful management of the dairy farm. To participate in the live webinar, visit https://psu.zoom.us/j/393261372.

If you cannot attend the live webinar, recordings will be posted at https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-management-mondays following the completion of each webinar.

Topics in 2019 include Rumen development in the Transition Calf, Jan. 21, Jud Heinrichs, Penn State; and Feb. 18, Workforce Focus: Ready, Set, Perform!

Registration is free and available online at https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-management-mondays. Previously recorded webinars can be viewed here as well.

For more information contact Mathew M. Haan, Penn State Dairy Educator, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Suite 110, Leesport, PA 19533, or mmh29@psu.edu, or call 610-378-1327.