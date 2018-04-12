Penn State’s reunion weekend set for June 1-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Registration is open for We Are Weekend, the Penn State Alumni Association’s summer event that’s scheduled for June 1-3.

A variety of events are planned for the weekend, including an alumni cooking class that will focus on eating a delicious, healthy dinner. Taking place in Henderson Building, the evening will be hosted in a 12-kitchen lab space, with the event highlighting the science in recipes.

A tour the Golf Teaching and Research Center during an open house at Keller Building.

And a tour the Center for Fitness and Wellness (IM Building) and undergo an assessment of your blood pressure, body composition, muscular strength, muscular endurance and flexibility

Participate in the Lion’s Pantry service project. The 2017 class gift provided additional funding to help end student hunger at University Park, and We Are Weekend attendees can volunteer for half-hour shifts at the food pantry.

A movie night will feature Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Arboretum at Penn State. The movie will be shown outside on the events lawn.

Details

For more information contact the alumni association at alumni-events@psu.edu.