Purdue Global launches

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Global officially launched April 2, unveiling a new website and logo and opening enrollment to Purdue employees, who can receive free tuition for most Purdue Global programs and degrees.

Purdue Global’s main campus is in Indianapolis. Since Purdue announced its decision in April 2017 to acquire Kaplan University from Kaplan Inc., the new university’s trustees approved plans to offer a tuition discount of approximately 40 percent for Indiana resident students and free tuition for degree-seeking Purdue employees and a 50 percent discount for immediate family members.

Approximately 30,000 students enrolled at Kaplan University are now Purdue Global students. These students will complete their programs of study with their current instructors without interruption and will earn a degree bearing the new institution’s name.

Over time, additional programs are expected to be added to the curriculum.

“More than 450 Purdue employees already have expressed interest in Purdue Global enrollment to take advantage of the career development pathway that additional education can open up for them,” said Frank Dooley, Purdue senior vice provost for teaching and learning.

Purdue Global offers more than 100 degree and nondegree programs, with rolling admission and new sessions beginning monthly.