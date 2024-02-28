Pennsylvania 4-H announces new State Council team

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team was unveiled at the 2024 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, held Feb. 2-4 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.

The council is composed of young people selected from around the state as the official youth spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program. Throughout the next year of their term, these individuals will represent the program at industry gatherings, plan state-level events and attend 4-H activities and meetings.

President Jordan Olson, Mercer County. Olson is a senior at Lakeview High School and a member of the Hams 4-H Club. Throughout her time in 4-H, she has shown dairy goats, market goats, market hogs, market lambs, breeding sheep, dairy beef and steers. Her other projects include cake decorating and sewing. Olson plans to major in animal science and minor in business, eventually becoming a large animal veterinarian. She is the daughter of Eric and Crystal Olson, of Stoneboro.

Secretary Alyssa Horton, Huntingdon County. Horton is a senior at Tussey Mountain High School. She participates in Southern Pride 4-H Club, Raystown Rabbit Ranchers 4-H Club and Huntingdon County Council. Her projects include breeding rabbits, sewing, ceramics and other expressive arts projects. She plans to study music education in college and eventually teach high school choir.

Communications Committee, Lex McCurdy, Lawrence County. A senior at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, McCurdy is a member of the Plain Grove 4-H Kids Creation Club and 4-H Teen Council. The child of Jess and Scott McCurdy, of Volant, McCurdy plans to major in political science and become involved in politics.

Communications Committee, Melody Wright, Bradford County. Wright is a homeschooled junior. She serves on the Towanda Creek Community Clovers, Bradford County 4-H Exchange and Bradford County Council. Her projects include breeding rabbits, 4-H exchange, crafts and leadership. Wright plans to attend college for art history or literature. She is the daughter of Roger and Shawna Wright, of Monroeton.

Communications Committee, Reuben Knepper, Fulton County. A junior at McConnellsburg High School, Knepper is involved in Fulton Liberty Council and the Cove Mountain 4-H Club. He said 4-H has helped improve his public speaking skills. He plans to study either business or finance in college. Eventually, he wants to expand his livestock business by raising more show cattle and show hogs. He is the son of Craig Knepper, of McConnellsburg.

Events Committee, Sammi Strouse, Schuylkill County. A senior at Blue Mountain High School, Strouse participates in the Blue Mountain Livestock Club and Teen Council. She also shows market animals such as lambs, steers, hogs, dairy beef and alpacas. Strouse plans to join the Air Force as a member of the military police. She is the daughter of Steve and Staci Strouse, of Auburn.

Events Committee, Victoria Miller, Westmoreland County. Miller is a senior at Commonwealth Charter Academy. A member of the Westmoreland County 4-H Club, she participates in horse, cake decorating, dog, marine biology and cooking activities. She is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Miller, of Scottdale.

Events Committee, Sawere Truax, Fulton County. A senior at McConnellsburg High School, Truax participates in the Cove Mountain 4-H Club with steer, swine and sheep projects. She also competes in shotgun and archery. She noted that 4-H has developed her public speaking skills and ability to start a conversation with someone new. Truax plans to attend the medical program at Liberty University and later become a doctor in the cancer field. She is the daughter of Bradly and Lisa Truax, of McConnellsburg.

Outreach Committee, Tucker Maine, Mercer County. Maine, a senior at Lakeview High School, participates in the Mercer County Baby Beef and Lamb Club, showing market lambs and goats. He credits 4-H with instilling a solid work ethic. Maine plans to study law in college and continue participating in rodeo, focusing on steer wrestling and roping. He is the son of Brooke Maine, of Mercer.

Outreach Committee, Allison Emanuel, Lehigh County. Emanuel is a first-year student at Penn State Berks. Her 4-H activities include the Farm to Table Club, teen council, potato judging, program development committee, baking and painting. She noted that 4-H helped sharpen her leadership skills. Emanuel works as a 4-H program assistant for Lehigh County. She plans to finish college with a management major and an agribusiness minor. Her parents are Brenda and Jason Emanuel, of Laurys Station.