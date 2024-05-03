Pennsylvania 4-H volunteers recognized

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania 2024 4-H Volunteer of the Year Sarah Burke, of Venango County, has garnered recognition beyond the state as the Northeast Region and National Volunteer of the Year as part of the annual 4-H Salute to Excellence Awards program. Yvonne Paranick, also of Venango County, was named as the Pennsylvania 2024 Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer.

Each year, state 4‑H programs nominate two outstanding individual volunteers through the 4‑H Salute to Excellence Awards. The Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award is given to an individual who has spent 10 or more years as a 4‑H volunteer while the Volunteer of the Year Award is given to an individual who has volunteered for 4‑H less than 10 years.

Sarah Burke. As part of the Northeast Regional Volunteer of the Year Award, Burke will receive a plaque and a $500 donation will be made in her name to the Venango County 4-H program. As the National Volunteer of the Year, Burke also will receive an engraved crystal bowl and Venango County 4-H will receive a $2,000 donation in her name.

Burke is the head organizational leader of Wild Hogs 4-H Club and a team leader for Venango Teen Council. She is also the county’s Livestock Committee chair. Burke grew up in the 4-H program and returned because of her love of the program and her desire to give youth the best possible experience.

Yvonne Paranick. Paranick is a retired teacher who has been part of the county’s 4-H program for more than 50 years. She participated in 4-H as a child and said the impact was so immense that she returned as an adult to volunteer in a range of roles.

Paranick also uses her community ties to support the 4-H program. She encourages community partners to donate to 4-H programs, uses her work as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener to promote 4-H plant projects and recruit kids to 4-H and works with the local Bridge Builders Foundation to set up scholarships for 4-H alumni.