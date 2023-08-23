Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Competition set for Sept. 23

By -
0
40
A holstein cow looks through a fence.
A cow at Canon Dairy, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2022. (Sarah Donaldson photo)

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The 67th Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Competition will be held on Sept. 23 at Penn Harris Camp Bill Bypass, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Doors open at 12 p.m., and the luncheon banquet begins at 1 p.m. The competition will be streamed online on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

Banquet tickets are $35 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.padairy.org.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.