Center for Dairy Excellence seeking board member in northern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence Board of Directors is requesting nominations to fill one open board position. The available position is for a dairy producer from the northern Pennsylvania region.

After reaching the two-consecutive term maximum set by the organization’s bylaws, Jessica Slaymaker, a dairy farmer from Mansfield, Pa., will vacate her position. A board member must agree to serve a three-year term and may be re-elected for an additional term. The 17-member board guides the work of the Center for Dairy Excellence, a non-profit organization that fosters collaboration across the industry and provides resources to strengthen Pennsylvania dairy farms.

The Center’s Board of Directors was developed to represent all facets of the dairy industry, with seats for dairy farmers and representatives from the allied industry, marketing cooperatives, retail sector, processor sector and veterinary community. There is also a representative from the Penn State College of Ag Sciences Extension Dairy team, from the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the current Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture serving on the board.

The individuals selected for the center’s board may be asked to serve on a committee. The board meets four times a year, with committee meetings held once or twice a year. Board members are elected by the current Board of Directors during the annual board meeting, scheduled for Dec. 6.

To nominate a dairy producer to represent the northern region, send the individual’s name, contact information and a one-paragraph statement about his or her background to Jayne Sebright, Executive Director, via email at jsebright@centerfordairyexcellence.org. Individuals may nominate themselves. Nominations may also be submitted by mail to Center for Dairy Excellence, Attn: Jayne Sebright, 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pa.

All nominations should be received by the Center for Dairy Excellence no later than Sept. 8. For more information, call 717-346-0849.