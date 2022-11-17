Portage County Agricultural Society holds election

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The Portage County Agricultural Society recently held its annual election for Board of Director positions as required by the state of Ohio and governed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The election was held at the Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds in the fair office Oct. 29. The following candidates have been elected for a three-year term as a board member: Donald Garretson Sr., Mike Govan, Charlotte Jermy, Linda Kisamore, Tracey Koszalka, Rick May and Tyler Wise.

The Portage County Agricultural Society dba Randolph Fair is responsible for the annual county fair which for 2023 will be held Aug. 22-27, 2023.