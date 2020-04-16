PSU Extension offers 55 free online courses

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As a way to support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State Extension is offering its library of online courses at no cost through April.

Penn State extension offers more than 55 online courses that can help individuals, families and businesses. These courses, which can be accessed anywhere and anytime, feature short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning.

Some courses offer certificates, while others provide continuing education credits. Food safety, nutrition and food preparation, best agricultural practices, horticulture, environmental stewardship, community involvement, business planning and healthy families are among the many topics covered.

Extension also offers an ever-growing library of real-time, free educational products, such as webinars and articles, that address today’s challenges.

To view offerings available under the special offer, visit http://extension.psu.edu/onlinecourses. The deadline to register is April 30.