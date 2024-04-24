Public auction May 11 will benefit Crawford County 4-H

MEADVILLE, Pa. — A public auction to benefit Crawford County 4-H will be held May 11 beginning at 5 p.m. The auction will be indoors in Home Show building No. 1 at the Crawford Co Fairgrounds 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for inspection of new merchandise and gift certificates. Seating and refreshments will be available. Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the County’s 4-H members.

Auction items include, household items, automotive, supplies, gift certificate, garden supplies, much and plants, hardware items, toys and crafts, gift baskets and more.

All items will be sold by auctioneers who have volunteered their services to 4-H this year. Terms of the auction are strictly cash and carry or local checks.

The auction is open to the public and the event is a program of Penn State Extension in Crawford County, PA. For more information contact the extension office at 814-333-7460 or Paula Lucas 4-H Educator at 814-350-7751.