Youth Beef Production Field Day set for June 15

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University Extension will host Older Youth Beef Production Field Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15 at Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute Beef Center in Apple Creek, Ohio.

The field day is intended for youth 14 and older. It will be a unique opportunity to learn about the beef industry, featuring a hands-on day walking youth through the beef production cycle focusing on cow-calf management.

Parents are welcome and invited to attend a morning tour of the ATI and CFAES Wooster campus with admissions staff.

Visit go.osu.edu/2024youthbeefday to register by the deadline on June 7. The cost is $30 for youth and $15 for parents. Lunch is Included. The program is limited to first 30 youth registrations.