Public input sought on coyotes, feral dog damage in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is looking for public comments on a Environmental Assessment Supplement titled “Integrated Wildlife Damage Management of Coyotes and Feral Dogs in Pennsylvania” now until Jan. 6.

The supplement provides an updated analysis of the potential environmental impacts of alternative solutions Wildlife Services may use to manage coyote and feral dog damage.Wildlife Services proposed a number of methods to reduce coyote and feral dog damage to agriculture, property, natural resources and human health and safety.

Public comments should be substantial and as specific as possible, which includes providing new information on the proposed action, an alternative or the analysis; identifying an alternative and reasonable solution to the problem; pointing out a specific flaw; suggesting alternate methodologies and why they should be considered; making factual corrections and naming another source of research which could result in other effects.

Wildlife Services may not respond to comments that do not include substance or reside outside the scope of the proposed action. Interested parties can view and provide comments on the EA by visiting regulations.gov and entering APHIS-2024-0062 in the search box. A copy can also be requested and written comments can be sent to Pennsylvania Wildlife Services State Director, P.O. Box 60827, Harrisburg, PA 17106-0827.

Wildlife Services will keep all comments, including names and addresses, as part of the public record released for public review as required and allowed by law. For more information, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/news/program-update/notice-availability-integrated-wildlife-damage-management-coyotes-feral-dogs.