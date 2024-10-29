QPR Suicide prevention training webinar set for Nov. 18

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host “QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training” virtual live webinar from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17 for family members, concerned citizens, social service agencies, first responders and faith-based organizations.

The QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training was created to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing evidence-based suicide prevention training. Learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide and the steps of Question, Persuade and Refer can save a life.

Developed by the QPR Institute, this free 2-hour training is designed for all people concerned about helping others with mental health and substance use challenges, regardless of their background. QPR is an emergency mental health intervention for persons considering suicide.

Participants will learn skills to identify and interrupt a crisis and direct someone to proper care. Specifically, participants will learn to ask direct or less direct questions to someone having suicidal thoughts, practice active listening, persuade someone to go for help and refer someone to appropriate help.

Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Recording link will not be available after the webinar.

For more information and to register, visit web.cvent.com/event/18e03328-203f-4b87-9d21-7e2861e1ed13/summary.