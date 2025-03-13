Rainbow trout released across Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife began the release of 85,000 rainbow trout at 90 locations March 12. New trout release locations include Stoner Pond and Starr Lake, both in Lucas County, as well as Wingfoot Wildlife Area in Portage County. Find a complete list of release dates and locations at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings.

Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing; public access may be limited during special events. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 15 years of age and younger for the first seven days after trout are released. After that week, these waters are open to anglers of all ages for trout fishing opportunities through the end of April. On May 1, these ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Trout stocking events at certain locations may change due to weather; look for updated information online or by calling 1-800-945-3543.