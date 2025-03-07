Reader: Let’s call a spade a spade

Dear Editor:

To reference an agricultural tool, let’s call “a spade a spade.” The Farm and Food File should be called the Left and Liberal File!

I’m very disappointed that Farm and Dairy continues to publish Alan Guebert’s leftist propaganda as representation of rural America without publishing an opposing opinion. It is quite clear in his opinion page that he is anti-Trump, anti-GOP and a self-reported representation of “rural America.” I don’t think that I have ever read one of his articles that reflected a favorable opinion of President Trump and the GOP. I would challenge the editorial staff to tally his opinion pages and see how many are favorable for our current president versus how many are not.

In his Jan. 23 opinion, he seemed to have a problem with the border patrol performing their duties and removing undocumented individuals from our country. Sure, we all love to have cheap labor to get our work done and boost our profits. But laws are laws, and in America, the laws must be obeyed. I guess he’s probably OK with Chinese sweat shops as well. Cheap labor is cheap labor. I’m sure he doesn’t care if a bunch of criminals come across the border as long as we get the harvest in. Who cares about the strain on social services, hospitals and schools? Clearly he doesn’t.

In his Feb. 6 opinion, he defaulted to the usual left scare rhetoric regarding Project 2025. In the same article, he also noted that Trump won 444 rural counties in America “mostly by a blowout margin” and only lost 11.

“Hello, note to Alan, you sir are the one who is out of touch with rural America.” Farm and Dairy, if you can’t publish balanced reporting, please cancel my subscription.

Mitchell Nahra

Ashtabula County, Ohio