Increased combine, field fire risk amid record drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio grapples with its most extreme drought in years, farmers are facing an alarming rise in the risk of combine fires, according to extension specialists at Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

The record drought, which has left 98% of the state experiencing abnormal dryness or worse, is exacerbating conditions that can easily ignite fires in dry fields.

The issue is especially significant this year as harvest activities are starting two to three weeks early this year due to record dry conditions, said Aaron Wilson, state climatologist and field specialist with Ohio State University Extension. The forecast for the next week or two shows few signs of significant rainfall, he said.

Wilson added that the combination of low humidity, dry fields and an abundance of potential fuels means that fires can ignite easily. He said there have been numerous fires in the past few weeks, even in areas only experiencing moderate drought.

“The situation is serious and likely to get worse as we move deeper into the fall,” he said.

Ohio’s severe drought conditions have left crops like corn and soybeans with lower-than-usual moisture content, which further heightens the risk of fires ignited by combines.

“In a normal year, farmers would have to dry their harvested corn and soybeans before putting them into storage,” said Dee Jepsen, state leader for OSU Extension’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. “This year, the drought has done much of that work, but it also means farmers are dealing with highly flammable fields.”

With the risk of combine fires at an all-time high, CFAES experts are offering the following critical safety advice for farmers heading into harvest season during a drought:

Regular maintenance: Have a daily maintenance plan during the harvest period. Blow off chaff, leaves and other plant materials regularly to reduce combustible materials. Check for faulty wiring, overheated bearings and fuel leaks.

Eliminate static electricity: Farmers should attach a chain to the bottom of their combines to reduce the buildup of static electricity, which can easily ignite dry material.

Fire extinguisher readiness: Make sure each combine is equipped with two fire extinguishers. A 10-pound ABC extinguisher should be kept in the cab, while a 20-pound extinguisher should be mounted on the outside. It’s critical that these are inspected and fully charged before use.

Don’t wait: Call 911 at the first sign of fire. Waiting for the fire to grow can lead to catastrophic losses. Have an emergency plan in place and review it with workers or family members. Know the exact address of the field and how to contact fire services directly.

Be prepared to help yourself: Farmers should consider positioning a water truck or tractor hooked up to discs nearby to mitigate any potential field fires.

“This drought is historic, and with the added challenge of a shrinking force of volunteer firefighters in rural areas, farmers must be ready to respond to fires themselves in the critical moments before help arrives,” Jepsen said.

(Information from Tracy Turner of Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.)