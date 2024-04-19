Victory Gardens Program distributes free garden seeds

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Victory Gardens program is back for its fifth year and is expanding to include 64 counties. Free seed sample kits will be distributed by Ohio State University Extension offices to the public on specific days and times available at u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/.

This year’s program will benefit up to 19,200 Ohioans. Each of the participating counties will receive 300 sample seed kits that contain carrot, cucumber, lettuce and sunflower seeds.

All Ohio Victory Gardens participants will be eligible to win a free starter gardening toolkit by completing a short online survey.

This program is funded through a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant.The Victory Gardens Program offers details on seed distribution, advice and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce at u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/.