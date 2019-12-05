Rich Wagner — Sept. 9, 2019

By -
0
12
Rich Wagner
Rich Wagner bagged a 150-pound black bear in Millinocket, Maine on Sept. 9, 2019.

Rich Wagner bagged a 150-pound black bear in Millinocket, Maine on Sept. 9, 2019.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.