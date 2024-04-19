Richland SWCD to hold native plant workshop in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio – As gardening season arrives, the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop on native plants May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Avenue in Mansfield.

Guy Denny, retired Ohio Department of Natural Resources Chief of Natural Prairies and Preserves Division, will provide a brief introduction on native plants and then open the floor up for a question-and-answer session.

This workshop is suitable for those considering using native plants and for those who are already using native plants in their landscaping. The native plant sale will take place after the workshop.

To register for the workshop or for more information about the Native Plant Workshop and Sale, please visit, https://richlandswcd.net/event/native-plant-workshop-and-sale-2/, call 419-747-8688 or e-mail Contact@Richlandswcd.net.