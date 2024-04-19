PUCO approves sale of Dominion Energy Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio recently approved the joint notice of Dominion Energy, Inc. and Enbridge Elephant Holdings, LLC regarding Enbridge’s purchase of Dominion Energy Ohio.

In its order, the PUCO finds that, under Enbridge’s ownership, Dominion Energy Ohio will continue to have the managerial, technical and financial capability to provide safe, reasonably-priced and adequate natural gas to Ohio customers and that customers of Dominion Energy Ohio will continue to receive uninterrupted natural gas service.

The PUCO also affirms Enbridge’s commitment that it will not recover any costs of the transaction from customers, and the PUCO directs Enbridge to provide it with customer education information materials related to the transaction.

Dominion Energy Ohio and Enbridge filed a notice of parent company transaction regarding the purchase and sale of the company Oct. 20.

A copy of the finding and order is available on the PUCO website at PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the link to Docketing Information System and searching for case 23-972-GA-UNC.