Round-up of 4-H news for July 17, 2025

DALTON, Ohio — Several Just Rite 4-H’ers won first place at the annual Pedal Pull and Antique Tractor Derby Pull on July 12. In the Pedal Pull contest, Dax Wilson won the 3-4 year old division, Lane Cowden won first place in the 5-6 year old division, Colbie Koons won the 7-8 year old division and Cole Wilson won the 9-10 year old division.

In total, 21 individuals participated in the Pedal Pull. In the Antique Pull, Jeremiah Shipley won the 3500 class, Dustin Elder won first place in the 4500 class, Jeremy Hahn won the 5500 class, Phil Rhodes won the 6500 class, Tyler Guerrerri won the 7500 class and Dustin Elder won the 8500 class. The contest saw 84 entries across six divisions.

Just Rite 4-H also provided a concession stand which raised $735 to go toward member dues. The Antique Tractor Pull generated $840 which will be donated to Hall Park. Overall, 45 Just Rite 4-H members attended.