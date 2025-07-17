Ohio’s untapped fisheries

Are you frustrated with overcrowded boat ramps? Too many people hitting your favorite shoreline for bass? Or maybe your local pond or reservoir isn’t what it used to be?

Well, lucky for you, Ohio has many underrated fishing opportunities.

Anglers get so caught up in what’s cool and trendy that I think they lose sight of why they are really out there in the first place. Fishing is about connecting with nature, enjoying some tranquility on the water and occasionally putting some food on the table.

I am going to give you some options on what fish to target so that you will likely have the water to yourself and catch some fish that will actually fight — unlike those overgrown sunfish people call bass.

Suckers can be plentiful and a blast to target. Using light spinning gear or fly equipment will get these fish to pull like no other, whether its white suckers in the Lake Erie tributaries or various species of redhorse suckers in the southern part of the state, especially in the spring when they‘re getting ready to spawn and congregate in the shallow streams and rivers.

White bass are another fish that come to mind that gets a bad rep for some reason. These aggressive little fish can be found in almost any spillway or creek connected to a lake or reservoir. Despite what some people may say, these are an excellent eating fish, so don’t be afraid to take a few home.

Longnose gar can be a blast to target in the heat of the summer in large rivers or lakes. A small minnow under a float or casting a rope fly can be a very effective way to catch these prehistoric fish; they fight hard and are all over the place in the big river systems.

Drum, buffalo and carp are some of the hardest-fighting fish Ohio has to offer. Don’t confuse these fish calling Drum Buffalo, carp because they are a completely different species of fish and also native to Ohio and play a role in the ecosystem. They can be at times very difficult to fool with artificial lures and flies, but its extremely rewarding when it happens.

So, next time the water is too hot to musky fish, or the lakes are too crowded with bass fisherman, go hit the creeks and rivers and fish for some of these awesome fish Ohio has to offer. Take a minute and remember the reason you’re out there in the first place.