Roundup of 4-H news for April 23, 2020

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club held its annual election meeting online, April 5. The 2020 officers are Vidalia Porter, president; Makaya Reiger, vice president; Wyema Porter, secretary; Hayley Reiger, treasurer; and Peyton Vickers, news reporter.
Club members also discussed how to get project books and guidelines, quality assurance seminars and online 4-H daily challenges and classes. Officer training has been discussed and will be held online. The club will have its next meeting online the end of April.
