Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 3, 2023

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board presents “The 2023 Stock the Trailer Food Drive.” Now through Sept. 4, the junior fair board will be collecting canned goods, cases of water and all non-perishables to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. The group has a chance to win a statewide competition and needs help to fill two trailers. Before the fair starts on Aug. 30, goods can be dropped off at barn 10. Goods can be left both at barn 10 on the south end of the fairgrounds and at the junior fair office in the event center on the north end from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

During a recent junior fair board meeting, opportunities to assist with The Rooster Run, People Movers and Livestock Shows were discussed. Senior members were reminded to turn in their photos along with a summary of their fair activities. These posters will be displayed in building 25 during the fair.

Vice President Landon Frank noted that applications for Canfield Junior Fair scholarships, as well as the application for Mahoning County junior royalty, are available on the junior fair website.

• • •

FREEPORT, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club met at the Antrim Firehouse July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Congratulations were given to members who won awards with their still projects at judging. The club voted and will be sponsoring three trophy awards for the 2023 junior fair.

The Antrim Firemen’s Festival parade will be tomorrow, with lineup starting at 6:30 p.m. Club members are asked to wear their 4-H club T-shirts that night. 4-H members will be helping in the kitchen during the Antrim Firemen’s Festival Saturday.

Additionally, a demonstration was given by Brooklyn, How to Clip a Chicken’s Wings. The meeting was adjourned by Sam Gray.

• • •

HANOVERTON — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4H Club has been working on their silent auction entry for the Columbiana County Fair that began Monday. Their entry this year is an upcycled wooden stepladder that they turned into a plant stand, complete with shelves for display and drawers for storage. Club members also planted herbs from seed, dug perennials from their yards, made several decorative pots to hold everything and made two bottle lights and a wind chime. Their entry will be on display in the arts and crafts building at the fairgrounds. The auction closes on Saturday at 8 p.m. All proceeds go to the county-wide 4-H program to benefit all youth in the county.