Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 30, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board met Aug. 16 at the Junior Fair Restaurant on the Canfield Fairgrounds.

During committee reports, members discussed the Battle of the Barns and what each member will bring to the fair to set up the course for this event. Public Relations discussed feature articles for the junior fair newspaper and contacting television stations that will be at the fair. Youth Day committee members are working to get announcers and volunteers to pass out the Youth Day Program booklets.

Also, the Ice Cream Social committee put the finishing details on this activity and the Talent Show committee is still looking for more acts.

The board also reviewed work schedules.