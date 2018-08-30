Can you name this “Chicago-10” antique tool?

Hello from Hazard!

This is the third week we’ve posted Item No. 1110, the funnel-type item marked “Sherwood Brothers Pottery,” New Brighton, Pa. (which closed in 1939). But we haven’t received any responses as to how specifically this might’ve been used.

We’re moving on, but if anyone still wants to hazard a guess, have at it.

Item No. 1111 is another item from Richard Bader, of Middletown, N.Y. It’s 18 inches long. On the left side of the handle is a little knob, The width is about 3 inches, and 8 inches when wide open. It is a heavy casting, weighing about 3 pounds, Bader writes. The marking says “Chicago-10.”

Have anyone ever seen this in use? What is it? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.