Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 21, 2019

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H met Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. It was Super Bowl Sunday and during role call, everyone stated who they wanted to win.

Four members gave reports on a topic related to their 4-H project. After reports, they learned about swine breeds, beef breeds, tips to keep animals warm in the winter, tips for raising meat birds, how to select 4-H pigs and about having passion in your life and 4-H project.

The club will be competing in the Geauga County Window Display Contest March 3-9, to promote the 4-H program. The display will be at Mapledale Farm in Hambden Township. If you have any questions, contact Nancy Wetzel at 440-286-8671.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — On Jan. 13, the Lorain County Saddle Horse Banquet was held in Wellington. Macy Paller was recognized for being eighth, in-state horse bowl team, and as the third overall/honorable in beginner showmanship, fifth overall in walk trot western pleasure, and fifth in walk trot horsemanship.

Callie Finnegan was recognized at this banquet, as well, for state achievements and also for earning reserve champion in the 9-13 year-old showmanship, reserve champion walk trot English equitation, reserve champion walk trot English pleasure, and various other high finishes.

At the end of the banquet she was awarded the revolving trophy as the Champion Walk Trot Horseman for 2018. The Walk/ Trot Award was originally donated by the Lorain County Junior Horse Council and is now funded by Amherst Critters & Such 4-H Club.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club recently elected club officers for 2019. President is William Reph; vice presidents, Emma Reph and Isabel Schors; secretaries, Olivia Haid and Collin Meehan; treasurers, Natalia Kresec and Olivia Reph; and recreation learders, Thomas Collier and Abigail Schors.

Livestock members were reminded about Quality Assurance workshops on March 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, at South Range High School. Club officers explained the importance of the 4-H Code of Conduct and gave examples of good behavior both on social media and during all 4-H activities.

Youth with clothing and quilt projects will meet with Kathleen Moser and Robin Reph at the Joann ETC Store in Boardman Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. The members voted to donate funds to the 4-H sponsored Berlin and Ellsworth Townships Community Easter Egg Hunt to be help on April 19 at the Western Reserve School.

Serving on the committee for the egg hunt are Emma Reph, Olivia Reph, William Reph, Abby Schors and Isabel Schors. The Rangers 4-H Club will meet again on March 14 at 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.