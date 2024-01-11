Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 11, 2023

BURTON, Ohio — It is enrollment time for the Geauga County 4-H program and the Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club thinks all youth between the ages of 8 and 18 should join in on the fun.

The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club is one of the largest clubs in Geauga County, composed of young people who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills to be future leaders in and around their community.

All youth between the ages of 5 and 18 are invited to be a part of this program. The Cloverbud program is for ages 5 to 7 and traditional 4-H programming is for youth ages 9 to 18. Adults are always welcome to become volunteer leaders and advisors. There are over 200 different projects that members can explore from sewing, woodworking, livestock and science and engineering.

To learn more about how to be a part of an Ohio 4-H program please contact the local Ohio State University Extension Office in Geauga County at 440-834-4656. The deadline to enroll in 2024 programming activities is April 15.

Officers. The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club is excited to announce its new leadership team for the upcoming 2024 4-H year. The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club officers include President Avery Taylor, Vice President Campbell Hoar, Secretary Haylee Taylor, Corresponding Secretary Delana Kellogg, Roll Call Recorder Hannah Hutchinson, Treasurer Jack Patterson, News Reporter Campbell Reese Patterson, Historian Avryonna Barbee Photographer Seth Ripley, Health Chairman Neilo Sayre-Luoma, Safety Chairman Seth Kellogg, Recreation Officer Zach Vandevander, Community Service Officer Taylor Balse, Junior Fair Board Reporter David O’Reilly, Opening Officer Leah Taylor, Closer Officer Parker Reese Patterson and sunshine officers Alison Claire and Madeline Gaul.